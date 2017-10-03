Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Assura PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Assura PLC alerts:

Assura PLC (LON AGR) opened at 64.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.19. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.06 billion. Assura PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 51.35 and a 52 week high of GBX 67.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/assura-plc-agr-given-hold-rating-at-peel-hunt.html.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Assura PLC Company Profile

Assura plc is a United Kingdom-based healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a primary care property investor and developer. The Company develops, invests and manages a portfolio of primary care medical centers across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes Alwoodley Medical Centre, Leeds; Fleetwood Health and Wellbeing Centre, Fleetwood; Frome Medical Practice, Frome; Claremont Medical Centre, Surbiton; Elbury Moor Medical Centre; Grey Gable Surgery; Trellech Surgery; Bewdley Medical Centre; Malmesbury Primary Care Centre, Malmesbury, and Urmston Group Practice, Urmston.

Receive News & Ratings for Assura PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.