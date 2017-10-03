Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. (AHP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. (NYSE:AHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on investing in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts located predominantly in domestic and international gateway markets. Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Prime currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP) traded up 0.31% on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 215,235 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $301.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.17. Ashford Hospitality Prime has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Prime in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime by 218.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime by 12.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Prime in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Company Profile

