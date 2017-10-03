Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,908 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.56% of Arrow Electronics worth $107,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 544,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after buying an additional 217,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 100.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $345,445.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,595.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 20,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $1,589,369.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,336,400.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) traded up 0.01% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 63,475 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $84.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post $7.32 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

