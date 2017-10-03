ARRIS International PLC (ARRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARRS. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ARRIS International PLC in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARRIS International PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut ARRIS International PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on ARRIS International PLC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International PLC in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

ARRIS International PLC (ARRS) opened at 29.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.33. ARRIS International PLC has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

ARRIS International PLC (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. ARRIS International PLC had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARRIS International PLC will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Mccaffery sold 12,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $378,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Potts sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $69,230.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $676,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARRIS International PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARRIS International PLC by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International PLC by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ARRIS International PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International PLC by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 11,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARRIS International PLC Company Profile

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

