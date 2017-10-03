Beaufort Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Armadale Capital PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Armadale Capital PLC alerts:

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) opened at 1.05 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.71 million. Armadale Capital PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Armadale Capital PLC’s (ACP) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/armadale-capital-plcs-acp-speculative-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-beaufort-securities.html.

About Armadale Capital PLC

Armadale Capital Plc is a diversified investing company. The Company focuses on natural resource projects in Africa. The Company holds interest in the Mpokoto Gold Project, which is located in the western part of the Katanga Province approximately 250 kilometers west of Kolwezi in the south west of the Democratic Republic of Congo and approximately 25 kilometers from the Zambian border.

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.