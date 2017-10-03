Aritzia Inc (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 5th. Analysts expect Aritzia to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia Inc (TSE ATZ) opened at 14.68 on Tuesday. Aritzia Inc has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.61 billion.

Several research firms have commented on ATZ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.43.

In related news, Director Jennifer Michelle Wong Neal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,500.00. Also, insider David John Maciver sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.73, for a total transaction of C$228,049.86. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock worth $152,580 and have sold 104,752 shares worth $1,483,106.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc operates as a design house and fashion retailer of womens apparel and accessories. It designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, outerwear, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, rompers and jumpsuits, intimates, and active wear; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, IPhone cases, and gloves.

