Ariana Resources plc (AAU) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAU. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ariana Resources plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2.82 ($0.04) price target on shares of Ariana Resources plc in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Ariana Resources plc (LON AAU) opened at 1.45 on Friday. Ariana Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 1.35 and a one year high of GBX 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 13.73 million.

About Ariana Resources plc

Ariana Resources plc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and technology-metals primarily in Turkey and Australia. The Company is focused on the Red Rabbit Gold Project located in the western Turkey, comprising the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors. Its projects include Kizilcukur project, Ivrindi project, Demirci project and Salinbas project.

