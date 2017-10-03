Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) traded down 0.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 240,422 shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.94) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 430,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 1,081,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 400,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

