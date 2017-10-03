Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Holdings Raised by Sii Investments Inc. WI

Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland Company alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) traded up 0.14% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. 913,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Holdings Raised by Sii Investments Inc. WI” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/archer-daniels-midland-company-adm-holdings-raised-by-sii-investments-inc-wi.html.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.