Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aqua America already expanded its customer base through acquisitions during the first half of 2017. It aims to increase its customer level by 1.5-2% in 2017 through strategic acquisitions and organic initiatives. Rate hikes are boosting its earnings and the company is continuing with its infrastructural strengthening initiatives.The company aims to make capital investments of over $450 million in 2017, which is part of an ambitious investment target of more than $1.2 billion in the 2017-2019 period. However, Aqua America, like other water utilities runs the risk of contamination of water sources, which could raise its operating costs while fluctuating weather conditions might dampen demand for water.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Aqua America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) traded up 0.1186% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.6699. 106,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Aqua America has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.7022 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aqua America will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua America news, insider Robert A. Rubin sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $430,715.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,613.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulegeris Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 24.1% during the second quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after buying an additional 95,204 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 25.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 607,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 121,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,930,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,318,000 after buying an additional 1,095,878 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

