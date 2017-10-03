Applied Optoelectronics’ (AAOI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their sell rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a research report released on Monday.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $84.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) opened at 64.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 3.06. Applied Optoelectronics also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 640 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 310 put options.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.34 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 31.31%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 112.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post $5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Chewei Lin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $105,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,525. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

