Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,276,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,408,000 after buying an additional 1,282,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 262.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, insider Justin G. Knight bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $299,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,005,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,927.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,530.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $794,950. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) opened at 18.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 235 hotels with an aggregate of 30,073 rooms located in urban, suburban and developing markets throughout 33 states.

