Appian Corporation (APPN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company lowered shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning. Cowen and Company currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.
APPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays PLC began coverage on Appian Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Appian Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Appian Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Appian Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.
Shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) opened at 24.01 on Monday. Appian Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company’s market capitalization is $172.82 million.
In other Appian Corporation news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $633,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 195,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $3,803,204.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 667,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,878.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Appian Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Appian Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Appian Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.
About Appian Corporation
Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.
