Apogee Enterprises (APOG) and Continental Building Products (CBPX) Financial Review

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) and Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Continental Building Products does not pay a dividend. Apogee Enterprises pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apogee Enterprises and Continental Building Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises 0 0 3 0 3.00 Continental Building Products 0 2 2 0 2.50

Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.83%. Continental Building Products has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than Continental Building Products.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Continental Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises 6.57% 17.89% 10.27% Continental Building Products 9.16% 15.45% 7.55%

Risk and Volatility

Apogee Enterprises has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Building Products has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Continental Building Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises $1.20 billion 1.18 $159.52 million $2.74 17.94 Continental Building Products $474.02 million 2.12 $131.29 million $1.09 24.04

Apogee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Building Products. Apogee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Building Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats Continental Building Products on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems. The Architectural Services segment designs, engineers, fabricates and installs the walls of glass, windows and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems. The Large-Scale Optical Technologies segment manufactures glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and fine art markets.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing. The Company also operates a finishing products business that manufactures a line of joint compounds at its plant in Silver Grove (Kentucky) and its joint compound plant in Chambly (Quebec). The Company manufactures gypsum wallboard related products for commercial and residential buildings and houses. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are concentrated in the eastern United States and eastern Canada.

