Aperam (APEMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (NASDAQ:APEMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Aperam (NASDAQ APEMY) opened at 50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. Aperam has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

