Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Antero Resources Corporation were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in Antero Resources Corporation by 15.6% in the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 469,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 63,277 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation by 73.4% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation by 2,095.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 615,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation by 41.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation by 38.9% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 352,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Scotiabank set a $27.00 target price on Antero Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Antero Resources Corporation from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) traded up 0.64% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 446,311 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.58 and a beta of 0.96. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.55 million. Antero Resources Corporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources Corporation news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $77,781.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

