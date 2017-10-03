Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.05

Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.05 and last traded at $88.05, with a volume of 102,020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

AXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anixter International in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Anixter International in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Anixter International in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Anixter International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Zell purchased 526,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $42,807,371.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 557,777 shares of company stock valued at $42,813,066 and have sold 27,600 shares valued at $2,255,610. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Anixter International by 110.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Anixter International during the first quarter worth about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anixter International by 77.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anixter International by 64.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS).

