Anixter International (AXE) versus Hubbell (HUBB) Critical Survey

Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Anixter International Inc. alerts:

This table compares Anixter International and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixter International 1.91% 13.09% 4.22% Hubbell 8.23% 19.77% 8.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anixter International and Hubbell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixter International $7.75 billion 0.37 $382.00 million $4.39 19.84 Hubbell $3.56 billion 1.80 $606.70 million $5.28 22.20

Hubbell has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Anixter International. Anixter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hubbell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Anixter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Hubbell shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Anixter International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hubbell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Anixter International has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hubbell has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hubbell pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Anixter International does not pay a dividend. Hubbell pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anixter International and Hubbell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixter International 0 4 1 0 2.20 Hubbell 0 3 1 0 2.25

Anixter International presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Hubbell has a consensus price target of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Hubbell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hubbell is more favorable than Anixter International.

Summary

Hubbell beats Anixter International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc. is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS). The NSS segment’s product portfolio includes access control, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products. The EES segment’s product portfolio includes electrical and electronic wire and cable, shipboard cable, support and supply products, low-voltage cable, instrumentation cable, industrial communication and control products, security cable, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cable. The UPS segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment. In addition, certain businesses design and manufacture a range of high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls and communication systems used in the non-residential and industrial markets. The Power segment consists of operations that design and manufacture various distribution, transmission, substation and telecommunications products primarily used by the electrical utility industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.