Anglo Amer Adr (NGLOY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC Holdings plc

Anglo Amer Adr (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo Amer Adr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Anglo Amer Adr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo Amer Adr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Anglo Amer Adr (OTCMKTS NGLOY) traded up 1.702% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.382. The company had a trading volume of 19,070 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. Anglo Amer Adr has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.398.

About Anglo Amer Adr

Anglo American plc is a mining company. The Company has a portfolio of mining operations and undeveloped resources with a focus on diamonds, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), and bulk commodities and other minerals. Its segments include De Beers, Platinum, Copper, Nickel, Niobium and Phosphates, Iron Ore and Manganese, Coal, and Corporate and other.

