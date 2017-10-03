Analyzing Threshold Pharmaceuticals (MTEM) & Its Peers

Threshold Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MTEM) is one of 293 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Threshold Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Threshold Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Threshold Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.61% -61.41% Threshold Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,890.48% -365.82% -42.73%

Risk & Volatility

Threshold Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Threshold Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 6.57, indicating that their average share price is 557% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Threshold Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Threshold Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3.73 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Competitors $473.33 million $171.79 million -7.11

Threshold Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Threshold Pharmaceuticals. Threshold Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Threshold Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Threshold Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Threshold Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1413 4551 12444 314 2.62

Threshold Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.20, suggesting a potential downside of 29.63%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Threshold Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Threshold Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Threshold Pharmaceuticals peers beat Threshold Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Threshold Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc., formerly Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic agents that selectively target tumor cells for the treatment of patients living with cancer. It is developing two therapeutic product candidates based on hypoxia-activated prodrug technology: evofosfamide and tarloxotinib. Evofosfamide is designed as a prodrug that is activated under the extreme hypoxic conditions commonly found in tumors, but not in healthy tissues. Tarloxotinib is under investigation in two Phase II proof-of-concept trials: one for the treatment of patients with mutant EGFR-positive, T790M-negative advanced NSCLC progressing on an EGFR TKI, and the other for patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck. [18F]-HX4 is an investigational Positron Emission Tomography imaging agent for hypoxia to identify.

