Analyzing Shake Shack (SHAK) and The Competition

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) is one of 44 public companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Shake Shack to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Shake Shack Inc. alerts:

This table compares Shake Shack and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack 4.70% 8.71% 3.29% Shake Shack Competitors 1.75% 12.51% 1.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Shake Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shake Shack and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $315.90 million $49.67 million 57.57 Shake Shack Competitors $2.04 billion $349.09 million -3.80

Shake Shack’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Shake Shack. Shake Shack is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Shake Shack has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shake Shack’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Shake Shack and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 1 6 4 0 2.27 Shake Shack Competitors 375 1730 2199 82 2.45

Shake Shack presently has a consensus price target of $36.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Shake Shack’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shake Shack has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Shake Shack rivals beat Shake Shack on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc. operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The Company’s domestic menu includes a range of signature items, such as the ShackBurger, SmokeShack, Shack-cago Dog, ‘Shroom Burger, seasonal frozen custard, hand-spun shakes, concretes, ShackMeister Ale, and Shack Red and Shack White wines. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks in 13 countries and 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Its burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism potato bun.

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.