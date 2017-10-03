Analyzing SEACOR Holdings (CKH) and North American Energy Partners (NOA)

North American Energy Partners (NYSE: NOA) and SEACOR Holdings (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for North American Energy Partners and SEACOR Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Energy Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 SEACOR Holdings 0 0 1 0 3.00

North American Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%. SEACOR Holdings has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.87%. Given North American Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe North American Energy Partners is more favorable than SEACOR Holdings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of North American Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of SEACOR Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of SEACOR Holdings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares North American Energy Partners and SEACOR Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Energy Partners 0.62% 0.97% 0.43% SEACOR Holdings -22.34% -12.20% -5.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares North American Energy Partners and SEACOR Holdings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Energy Partners $206.41 million 0.61 $42.11 million $0.01 430.00 SEACOR Holdings $860.49 million 0.96 $110.83 million ($9.54) -4.87

SEACOR Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than North American Energy Partners. SEACOR Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

North American Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEACOR Holdings does not pay a dividend. North American Energy Partners pays out 600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. North American Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

North American Energy Partners has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Holdings has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

North American Energy Partners beats SEACOR Holdings on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc. provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction. Its Heavy Construction and Mining division is engaged in hard rock and oil sands mining, overburden removal, mine site development and mine reclamation. Its Industrial division offers services, which include site development, installation of underground utilities and piping, concrete foundations, facilities and infrastructure construction, and design/build services. The Tailings & Environmental Construction division performs a range of tailings, reclamation and environmental construction services, including oil sands tailings remediation; management of mine tailings; tailings dam and dyke construction, pipeline co-corridor construction, and tailings pipelines.

SEACOR Holdings Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc., is engaged in the business of transportation and logistics, alcohol manufacturing, merchandising, and risk management consultancy. The Company’s segments include, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. Inland River Services segment operates river transportation equipment used for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and petroleum and chemical products. Shipping Services segment operates a fleet of United States flag marine transportation related assets. Illinois Corn Processing segment produces alcohol used in the food, beverage, industrial and petrochemical end-markets. The Company also offers emergency and crisis services, lending and leasing activities, and noncontrolling investments in various other businesses.

