Analyzing Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) & Applied Micro Circuits (AMCC)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Applied Micro Circuits (NASDAQ:AMCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Micro Circuits has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Applied Micro Circuits’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 10.97% 9.99% 8.66% Applied Micro Circuits -11.11% -16.63% -13.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Applied Micro Circuits’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.38 billion 3.83 $502.80 million $0.51 36.08 Applied Micro Circuits N/A N/A N/A ($0.38) -22.24

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Micro Circuits. Applied Micro Circuits is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marvell Technology Group and Applied Micro Circuits, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 1 8 14 0 2.57 Applied Micro Circuits 0 4 0 0 2.00

Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Applied Micro Circuits has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Applied Micro Circuits.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Applied Micro Circuits shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Applied Micro Circuits shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Applied Micro Circuits does not pay a dividend. Marvell Technology Group pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Applied Micro Circuits on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution. Its product portfolio includes devices for storage, networking and connectivity. In storage, it is engaged in data storage controller solutions spanning consumer, mobile, desktop and enterprise markets. Its storage solutions enable customers to engineer products for hard disk drives and solid state drives. Its networking products address end markets in cloud, enterprise, small and medium business and service provider networks. The Company’s connectivity products address end markets in consumer, enterprise, desktop, service provider networks and automotive.

About Applied Micro Circuits

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (AMCC) provides silicon solutions for cloud infrastructure and data centers, as well as connectivity products for edge, metro and long haul communications equipment. The Company’s products serve Computing and Connectivity markets. Its Computing products include the X-Gene family of server processors, based on the ARMv8 64-bit Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), which target mainstream cloud and data center infrastructure, including hyperscale, telco, enterprise and high performance computing. It also offers embedded computing products, which include HeliX family of processors, based on the ARM 64-bit ISA and its PowerPC products, based on Power Architecture. Its embedded Computing products are deployed in various applications, including networking and telecom, enterprise storage and industrial applications. The Connectivity business includes X-Weave family of products for service providers and public cloud, private cloud and enterprise data centers.

