Analyzing Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) and Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) and Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Liberty Broadband Corporation alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty Broadband Corp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Broadband Corp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Liberty Broadband Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Liberty Broadband Corp has a consensus target price of $111.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Liberty Broadband Corp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband Corp is more favorable than Liberty Broadband Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty Broadband Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corporation 106.55% 0.38% 0.33% Liberty Broadband Corp -96.88% -0.14% -0.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Liberty Broadband Corp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Liberty Broadband Corp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty Broadband Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corporation $30.00 million 575.50 -$10.84 million $0.17 558.53 Liberty Broadband Corp $30.00 million 569.92 -$10.84 million $0.17 553.12

Liberty Broadband Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Broadband Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Broadband Corporation has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Broadband Corp has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corporation beats Liberty Broadband Corp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc. (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions. Charter is an equity method investment that provides cable services in the United States, offering a range of entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. Charter offers its customers subscription-based video services, including video on demand (VOD), high definition television, and digital video recorder service, Internet services and voice services. Skyhook’s Wi-Fi location solution can be used to help carriers and emergency personnel offer E-9-1-1 services domestically. Charter offers broadband communications solutions for businesses and carrier organizations.

About Liberty Broadband Corp

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc. (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions. Charter is an equity method investment that provides cable services in the United States, offering a range of entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. Charter offers its customers subscription-based video services, including video on demand (VOD), high definition television, and digital video recorder service, Internet services and voice services. Skyhook’s Wi-Fi location solution can be used to help carriers and emergency personnel offer E-9-1-1 services domestically. Charter offers broadband communications solutions for businesses and carrier organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.