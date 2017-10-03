Analyzing John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) and Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW.A) and Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Thomson Reuters Corp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons N/A N/A N/A $1.59 N/A Thomson Reuters Corp $11.20 billion 2.93 $2.52 billion $4.07 11.29

Thomson Reuters Corp has higher revenue and earnings than John Wiley & Sons. John Wiley & Sons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thomson Reuters Corp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Thomson Reuters Corp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomson Reuters Corp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Thomson Reuters Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 5.32% 17.78% 6.34% Thomson Reuters Corp 26.81% 13.64% 6.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for John Wiley & Sons and Thomson Reuters Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thomson Reuters Corp 1 6 5 0 2.33

John Wiley & Sons presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of Infinity. Thomson Reuters Corp has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.04%. Given John Wiley & Sons’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe John Wiley & Sons is more favorable than Thomson Reuters Corp.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share. Thomson Reuters Corp pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. John Wiley & Sons pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Thomson Reuters Corp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters Corp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Thomson Reuters Corp beats John Wiley & Sons on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals. The Legal unit is a provider of critical online and print information, decision tools, software and services that support legal, investigation, business and government professionals around the world. The Tax & Accounting unit is a provider of integrated tax compliance and accounting information, software and services for professionals in accounting firms, corporations, law firms and government. The Company also operates Reuters, Global Growth Organization (GGO) and Enterprise Technology & Operations (ET&O). Thomson Reuters operates in over 100 countries.

