Analyzing Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) and TrueBlue (TBI)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) and TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cross Country Healthcare Inc. alerts:

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and TrueBlue’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare $854.40 million 0.62 $38.83 million $0.03 482.67 TrueBlue $2.61 billion 0.37 $138.93 million $1.41 16.45

TrueBlue has higher revenue and earnings than Cross Country Healthcare. TrueBlue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Country Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of TrueBlue shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and TrueBlue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare 1.06% 12.78% 6.02% TrueBlue 2.27% 15.18% 7.29%

Volatility & Risk

Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueBlue has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cross Country Healthcare and TrueBlue, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80 TrueBlue 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. TrueBlue has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.54%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than TrueBlue.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants under its Medical Doctor Associates brand. The Other Human Capital Management Services is engaged in providing retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, nurses, advanced practice and allied health professionals. It provides multi-specialty locum tenens services, as well as other human capital management services focused on healthcare.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc. is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, on-site workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. Its PeopleReady segment provides blue-collar contingent staffing through the PeopleReady service line. Its PeopleManagement segment provides primarily on-premise contingent staffing and on-premise management of those contingent staffing services through four segments: Staff Management a SMX (Staff Management), SIMOS Insourcing Solutions Corporation (SIMOS), Centerline and PlaneTechs. Its PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and management of outsourced labor service providers through two segments: PeopleScout and PeopleScout MSP.

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.