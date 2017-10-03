Analyzing China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of China XD Plastics Company Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. 66.3% of China XD Plastics Company Limited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China XD Plastics Company Limited and Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China XD Plastics Company Limited 7.52% 16.31% 5.16% Fox Factory Holding Corp. 10.67% 29.60% 16.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China XD Plastics Company Limited and Fox Factory Holding Corp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China XD Plastics Company Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0 6 1 0 2.14

Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 17.25%. Given Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fox Factory Holding Corp. is more favorable than China XD Plastics Company Limited.

Risk & Volatility

China XD Plastics Company Limited has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China XD Plastics Company Limited and Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China XD Plastics Company Limited $1.26 billion 0.18 $201.53 million $1.45 3.24 Fox Factory Holding Corp. $447.71 million 3.60 $74.45 million $1.24 34.76

China XD Plastics Company Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Fox Factory Holding Corp.. China XD Plastics Company Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fox Factory Holding Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fox Factory Holding Corp. beats China XD Plastics Company Limited on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China XD Plastics Company Limited

China XD Plastics Company Limited (China XD) is a specialty chemical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of modified plastics for automotive applications in China and to a lesser extent, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Company operates in the modified plastics segment. Through its subsidiaries, Heilongjiang Xinda Enterprise Group Company Limited (HLJ Xinda Group) and AL Composites Materials FZE (Dubai Composites), the Company manufactures and sells polymer composite materials (including modified plastics), for automotive applications. The Company’s products categories include Modified Polypropylene (PP), Modified Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Modified Polyamide 66 (PA66), Modified Polyamide 6 (PA6), Modified Polyoxymethylenes (POM), Modified Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO), Plastic Alloy, Modified Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Modified Polyimide (PI), Modified Polylactic Acid (PLA) and Poly Ether Ether Ketone (PEEK).

About Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. The Company’s brands include FOX, FOX RACING SHOX and RACE FACE. The Company’s products include 34 Factory Series FLOAT FIT4, which provides external adjustability with its fourth-generation FOX Isolated Technology and closed-cartridge damper, and includes a self-adjusting negative chamber air spring; X2 technology, utilized in its Factory Series FLOAT and DH rear shocks; PODIUM Internal Bypass, and X2 technology utilized in its 2.5 PODIUM shocks for side-by-sides that feature high and low speed rebound adjustment, high and low speed compression adjustment, and a dual-rate spring for the rear shocks.

