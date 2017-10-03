Analyzing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) & The Competition

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 3 9 0 2.75 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Competitors 794 2964 6478 146 2.58

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 4.36%. Given ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -485.14% -62.08% -57.18% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,991.19% -119.33% -44.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $62.99 million -$305.32 million -15.19 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Competitors $207.80 million -$2.19 million -0.29

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.8, suggesting that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis). NUPLAZID is a selective serotonin inverse agonist (SSIA), preferentially targeting 5-HT2A receptors. The Company is conducting a Phase II trial, referred to as the SERENE Study, designed to examine the efficacy and safety of pimavanserin as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Agitation. It is also conducting a Phase III, six-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center, outpatient study, referred to as the ENHANCE-1 study, designed to examine the use of pimavanserin in patients with schizophrenia.

