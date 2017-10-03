Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 3rd (AJX, BERY, BG, BGNE, BKCC, BLIN, BLKB, BLRX, CRS, CRTO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 3rd:

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Berry Global Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials. The Company’s products include engineered materials, non-woven specialty materials and consumer packaging. Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. “

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blackbaud, Inc. is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU). The GMBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all emerging and mid-sized prospects and customers in North America. The ECBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all large and/or strategic prospects and customers in North America. The IBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all prospects and customers outside of North America. It operates in four geographic regions: the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. Its portfolio of software and services supports nonprofit fundraising and relationship management, digital marketing, advocacy, accounting, payments and analytics. “

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chemours Company is involved in chemical business. It operating segment consists of Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. Titanium Technologies segment produces titanium dioxide and premium white pigment. Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins. Chemical Solutions segment provides industrial and specialty chemicals. The company’s brand consists of Teflon(R), Ti-Pure(R), Krytox(R) Viton(R), Opteon(R) and Nafion(R). Chemours Company is headquartered in Wilmington. “

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty alloys, including stainless steel and titanium, and various engineered products made from metallic and ceramic materials. These products have been used in planes, cars and trucks, electronic equipment, medical devices and instruments, industrial fittings, sporting goods, and oil and gas exploration and processing. Carpenter engineered materials have been used in hundreds of applications from industrial tools to jet engines to fuel injectors and medical implants. Its engineered materials are known for their dependability, strength, toughness, corrosion resistance, and the ability to stay intact in high temperatures. “

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Escalade, (NASDAQ:ESCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Enviva Partners, (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

