Analysts Set Unilever PLC (UL) PT at $26.00

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Unilever PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever PLC in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE UL) traded down 0.28% on Friday, hitting $57.76. 859,145 shares of the stock traded hands. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.409 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd.

Unilever PLC Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

