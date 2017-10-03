Analysts Set Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) PT at $13.50

Shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ SSRM) traded up 1.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 503,267 shares. Silver Standard Resources has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.19.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 20.37%. Silver Standard Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silver Standard Resources will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

