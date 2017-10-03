Analysts Set ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBN. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICICI Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICICI Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICICI Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of ICICI Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank Limited by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 82,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank Limited by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank Limited by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in ICICI Bank Limited by 9.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 11,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association increased its position in ICICI Bank Limited by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 23,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) traded down 1.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 3,248,574 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.71. ICICI Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank Limited had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICICI Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

