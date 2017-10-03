Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Price Target at $68.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/analysts-set-fortune-brands-home-security-inc-fbhs-price-target-at-68-00.html.

In related news, insider E Lee Wyatt sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $2,171,334.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,766,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $8,715,420. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) traded down 1.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.75. 734,647 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $67.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.