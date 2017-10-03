Analysts Set EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) PT at $31.67

EQT GP Holdings, LP (NYSE:EQGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQGP shares. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of EQT GP Holdings, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of EQT GP Holdings, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EQT GP Holdings, in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EQT GP Holdings, and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EQT GP Holdings, in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of EQT GP Holdings, (EQGP) traded up 4.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 145,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.31. EQT GP Holdings, has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

EQT GP Holdings, (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EQT GP Holdings, had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EQT GP Holdings, will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT GP Holdings, by 8.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,558,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,744,000 after buying an additional 520,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQT GP Holdings, during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EQT GP Holdings, by 60.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT GP Holdings, in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT GP Holdings, in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

EQT GP Holdings, Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) is a limited partnership company and subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC (EQT Gathering Holdings). The Company was formed to own EQT Corporation’s (EQT’s) partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), a limited partnership formed by EQT to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin.

