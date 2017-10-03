Analysts Set Electrocomponents plc (ECM) Target Price at $540.90

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 540.90 ($7.17).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents plc in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Electrocomponents plc from GBX 567 ($7.52) to GBX 604 ($8.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Electrocomponents plc from GBX 510 ($6.76) to GBX 530 ($7.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Electrocomponents plc to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.75) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents plc from GBX 425 ($5.64) to GBX 520 ($6.90) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) traded up 2.82% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 638.50. 927,242 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 629.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.27. Electrocomponents plc has a 12 month low of GBX 346.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 652.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.81 billion.

About Electrocomponents plc

Electrocomponents plc is a service distributor. The Company’s segments include Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets, and North America. Its Northern Europe’s hub is the United Kingdom, with associated local markets in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Republic of Ireland.

