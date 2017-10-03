Analysts Set Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) PT at $84.83

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Atmos Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.12 per share, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,274,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,294,000 after acquiring an additional 150,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,636,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,314,000 after acquiring an additional 255,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,764,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,320,000 after acquiring an additional 168,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,128,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,578,000 after acquiring an additional 205,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) traded down 0.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,069 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.38. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post $3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Atmos Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.13%.

About Atmos Energy Corporation

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

