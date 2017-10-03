Analysts Set Actuant Corporation (ATU) PT at $25.50

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Actuant Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actuant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Actuant Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC upgraded Actuant Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Actuant Corporation from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actuant Corporation by 24,997.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,352 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,152,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant Corporation by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,550,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 471,037 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,155,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,711,000.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE ATU) traded up 0.39% during trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 792,432 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. Actuant Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm’s market cap is $1.54 billion.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.33 million. Actuant Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Actuant Corporation will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Actuant Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.57%.

Actuant Corporation Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

