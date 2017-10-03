Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/3/2017 – Equifax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.

9/26/2017 – Equifax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Equifax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Equifax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2017 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

9/19/2017 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $154.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Equifax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2017 – Equifax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $174.00.

9/15/2017 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $155.00.

9/15/2017 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2017 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from $167.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2017 – Equifax had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

9/14/2017 – Equifax had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

9/14/2017 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Equifax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2017 – Equifax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Equifax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.

9/8/2017 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Equifax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Equifax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) traded up 2.45% on Tuesday, hitting $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,578,949 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.88. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $147.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $856.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.48 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post $5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Equifax news, insider Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 1,719 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $250,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,938 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

