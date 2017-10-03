Analysts Expect Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q) to Post $1.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Quintiles Transitional Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. Quintiles Transitional Holdings reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quintiles Transitional Holdings will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quintiles Transitional Holdings.
Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on Q shares. BidaskClub raised Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Quintiles Transitional Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quintiles Transitional Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.
Quintiles Transitional Holdings (Q) opened at 95.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.36 and a beta of 0.62. Quintiles Transitional Holdings has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $99.95.
In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 20,000 shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $1,805,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James H. Erlinger III sold 10,000 shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.52, for a total value of $945,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,176.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,152,302 shares of company stock worth $1,357,460,922 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 30.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the second quarter worth $122,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 142.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Quintiles Transitional Holdings Company Profile
Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quintiles Transitional Holdings (Q)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.