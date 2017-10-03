Analysts Expect GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAIN Capital Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. GAIN Capital Holdings reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAIN Capital Holdings will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GAIN Capital Holdings.

GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. GAIN Capital Holdings had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GCAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GAIN Capital Holdings in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded GAIN Capital Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAIN Capital Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GAIN Capital Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GAIN Capital Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In other GAIN Capital Holdings news, Director Christopher Warren Calhoun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,452.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ipgl acquired 71,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $442,097.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,594 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $270,078. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAIN Capital Holdings in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in GAIN Capital Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in GAIN Capital Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GAIN Capital Holdings by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GAIN Capital Holdings by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) traded up 1.82% on Friday, reaching $6.71. 266,262 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $316.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. GAIN Capital Holdings has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. GAIN Capital Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

