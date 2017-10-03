Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 3rd (BA, MMSI, MRLN, NDEKY, NGD, NPSNY, NRBAY, NTRI, OCFC, OSBC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 3rd:

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 600 ($7.96) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 700 ($9.29).

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was formed for the purpose of producing single-use medical products of high quality and superior value primarily for use in diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s products are designed to provide physicians and other health care professionals with devices that enable them to perform interventional and diagnostic procedures safely and effectively. “

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marlin Business Services Corp is a nationwide provider of equipment leasing solutions primarily to small businesses. Marlin finances over 60 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, telephone systems, computers and certain commercial and industrial equipment. “

NITTO DENKO CORP ADR(CNV INTO 0.5 (NASDAQ:NDEKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) (TSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Naspers Limited is a multinational media group with its principal operations in pay television and Internet subscriber platforms, print media, book publishing, private education and technology markets. The group’s activities are conducted through subsidiaries, joint ventures and associated companies. Naspers’ most significant operations are located in South Africa, and it has major operations elsewhere in Africa, as well as in Greece, Cyprus and Asia. “

Nordea Bank Ab Spon (NASDAQ:NRBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nordea Bank AB provides banking services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, the Baltic countries, Poland, and Russia. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Operating segments. The services provided by the bank include current, savings, investment, rental security deposit, foreign currency accounts, loans, recreational credits, working capital, fixed asset, enterprise, sales, foreign trade, property finance, bank guarantees, financial risk management services, individual pensions, endowment, life, health and personal accident insurance products; trade finance, securities services, international banking, cash management and export and import services. Nordea Bank AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NutriSystem is a leading provider of weight management products and services. They offer an at-home weight loss program based on portion-controlled, lower Glycemic Index prepared meals, weight loss plans, and private telephone and online support. “

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PulteGroup will continue to benefit from its value-creation strategy as it focuses on generating solid returns, with balanced approach across its portfolio and capital allocation plans. Continued favorable trends in the economy, job growth, demographics and consumer confidence can more than offset the impact of modestly higher rates, allowing the housing recovery to continue at a steady pace. Also, shares of PulteGroup outperformed its industry so far this year. However, labor shortages and gross margin compression due to rising labor costs can keep the housing momentum in check. Even so, prudent land investments, new value creation initiatives and solid cash position bode well.”

Dipexium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) was downgraded by analysts at FinnCap to a hold rating. FinnCap currently has GBX 203 ($2.69) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 180 ($2.39).

