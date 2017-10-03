Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. SS&C Technologies Holdings posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SS&C Technologies Holdings.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.33 million. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ SSNC) opened at 40.21 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 14,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.62 per share, for a total transaction of $522,750.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 30,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,574,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,720,000 after buying an additional 168,185 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 5,137.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,123,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,793,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,806,000 after acquiring an additional 343,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,606,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,563,000 after acquiring an additional 373,193 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 2.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,910,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

