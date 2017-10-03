Analysts Anticipate Cerner Corporation (CERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner Corporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. Cerner Corporation posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner Corporation will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner Corporation.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cerner Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Cerner Corporation news, SVP Randy D. Sims sold 60,000 shares of Cerner Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $4,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,346.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 99,470 shares of Cerner Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $7,007,661.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,583 shares of company stock worth $24,758,191. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) opened at 72.33 on Tuesday. Cerner Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60.

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

