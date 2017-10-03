Amphion Innovations Plc (AMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their corporate rating on shares of Amphion Innovations Plc (LON:AMP) in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of Amphion Innovations Plc (LON AMP) opened at 1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.21. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.96 million. Amphion Innovations Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 4.70.

About Amphion Innovations Plc

Amphion Innovations plc is engaged in creating, building, operating and financing life science and technology companies (the Partner Companies) in partnership with corporations, governments, universities and entrepreneurs seeking to commercialize their intellectual property (IP). The Company also maintains an active IP licensing program.

