Amphenol Corporation (APH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) opened at 84.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Amphenol Corporation had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from Amphenol Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amphenol Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,916,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,200 shares of company stock worth $33,886,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,355,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,800,937,000 after acquiring an additional 208,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,560,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,255,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,040,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,922,328,000 after acquiring an additional 236,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,061,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,356,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,171,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $866,273,000 after acquiring an additional 203,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol Corporation

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

