AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a travel healthcare staffing company. It recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities. The Company’s professionals include RNs, surgical technologists, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, rehab professionals, and therapy assistants. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) traded up 1.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,034 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.45. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.79 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.01%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 6,906 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $317,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

