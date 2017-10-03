Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Short Interest Update

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,412,565 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 7,267,419 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,016,948 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 88.9% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 187.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average is $169.72. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $191.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post $12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.41.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

