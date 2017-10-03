Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 2,105.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,769,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,155,000 after purchasing an additional 55,150,610 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 19.6% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,355,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,548 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,083,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 132,582.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,653,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 19.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,926,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) opened at 26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 10.36%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

