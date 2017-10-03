Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 143.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,298,747 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.29% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,755,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5,739.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,437,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173,049 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,146,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,415,000 after acquiring an additional 273,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,921,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,155 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBL shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) opened at 8.40 on Tuesday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.66%.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

