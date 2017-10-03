American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 19th

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

American Vanguard Corporation has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.0% per year over the last three years. American Vanguard Corporation has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Vanguard Corporation to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) opened at 23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.88 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. American Vanguard Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. American Vanguard Corporation had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Corporation will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David` T. Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Vanguard Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Vanguard Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Vanguard Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

